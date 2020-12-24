Britney Spear’s boyfriend Sam Asghari tests positive for Covid-19

Britney Spear’s boyfriend Sam Asghari has been struggling with a recent covid-19 diagnosis and only recently came forward to announce the news.

The fitness expert took to his Instagram to announce the news and his post featured a candid snap of himself soaking up the sun and read, “Living a healthy lifestyle has Helped and shaped my life in many ways, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to inspire some people using my social media platform.”





Asghari added, “2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us. Recently I tested positive for Covid-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other). I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone.”

“This is where my healthy lifestyle helped a lot, I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal. I continued my workouts and clean nutrition at home as usual. 10 days later I was no longer contagious, and tested negative twice and was cleared by doctors to end quarantine and return to my loved ones.”

He concluded by saying, “I spend a lot of time cleansing And thinking about how important our health is in General even outside of Covid, at the end of our lives one of the most important things will be health, I will continue to do my best and inspire you guys to also live a healthy lifestyle.” (sic)