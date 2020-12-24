Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 24 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for 'thinly veiled' insult to Queen: report

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘thinly veiled’ insult to Queen: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again come under fire for their ‘thinly veiled’ insult to the Queen following Frogmore Cottage repayments.

This claim was discussed at length by the HeirHeads podcast host Meadhbh and Tom. At the time Meadhbh claimed, "The big news for us was that Harry made the very smart move of immediately sending a fat cheque over to repay the cost of renovations on Frogmore Cottage plus a little bit more for rent."

Co-presenter Tom chimed in at that moment and added, "It was such a relief to us when he did this. We had said the week before when we reported he had done this deal, we said he should send that cheque in the post."

"The £2.4million that every single critical piece of them brought up over and over again as though they are the only royals who have had millions spent on a property that they're never in."

"It was a great [expletive] move. They've actually made more money than you've ever made in your entire life. It comes as royal biographer Angela Levin claimed that the couple need to earn money for the upkeep of their home.”

This is not the first time the Sussex’s decision to repay the monarchy in full was dissected. TalkRADIO, presenter Mike Graham also chimed in during a past conversation and added, "Any chance you've got of meeting Harry and Meghan now is if you buy a table for ten grand at some function they're hosting which is rather unfortunate."

