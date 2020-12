Pakistan People's Party's flag. — Photo: File

KARACHI: PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday approved the names of candidates for by-elections that will be held in Umarkot, Sanghar and Malir.

Speaking on the matter, Bilawal House in-charge said that Amir Ali Shah will be the PPP's candidate for PS-52, Umarkot-2, while Jam Shabbir Ali will contest the election from the party's platform from PS-43, Sanghar-3.



Yousuf Baloch will be the party's candidate for PS-88, Malir-2, he confirmed.