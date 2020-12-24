Gucci Mane welcomes baby boy with wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis

American rapper Gucci Mane welcomed his first child with wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis on Wednesday.

The Grammy-nominated artist took to Instagram to make the announcement that their little baby boy named Ice Davis has finally joined this world.

"My wife just gave me a 7 lb. 1 oz. baby boy. His name [is] Ice Davis 12/23/20 thank you Mrs. Davis. He’s here!" he announced with a photograph from the model's blue-themed pregnancy photoshoot.

Keyshia also shared a picture from the same shoot with the caption "He’s here! Ice Davis 12/23/20 7 lbs. #ThankYouLord," she began. "OMG he is soooooo darn cute and perfect."

It is pertinent to mention that the rapper shares a son named Keitheon with his ex Sheena Evans, while Keyshia's previous relationship sees them share three children.