entertainment
Thursday Dec 24 2020
Gucci Mane welcomes baby boy with wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

American rapper Gucci Mane welcomed his first child with wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis on Wednesday.

The Grammy-nominated artist took to Instagram to make the announcement that their little baby boy named Ice Davis has finally joined this world.

"My wife just gave me a 7 lb. 1 oz. baby boy. His name [is] Ice Davis 12/23/20 thank you Mrs. Davis. He’s here!" he announced with a photograph from the model's blue-themed pregnancy photoshoot.

Keyshia also shared a picture from the same shoot with the caption "He’s here! Ice Davis 12/23/20 7 lbs. #ThankYouLord," she began. "OMG he is soooooo darn cute and perfect."

It is pertinent to mention that the rapper shares a son named Keitheon with his ex Sheena Evans, while Keyshia's previous relationship sees them share three children.

