Friday Dec 25 2020
Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt tribute on supermodel Stella Tennant's death

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Victoria Beckham has penned a heartfelt tribute on Stella Tennant's sad demise after supermodel's family confirmed the tragic news of her sudden death. 

The fashion designer took to social media and wrote an emotional message following the sad demise of Stella Tennant. David Beckham's wife was amongst several celebrities who paid tribute to the late model who died on Tuesday (December 22). She was 50.

The 46-year-old fashion sensation, in her heartfelt condolences on her Instagram, reflected Stella's legacy.

Sharing a picture of Stella, Victoria said: "So saddened to hear the devastating news about Stella Tennant. She was an incredible talent and someone I had so much admiration and respect for.

"This photo is of her opening my first show back at London Fashion Week in 2018, to celebrate my 10th anniversary," she added.

Victoria went on to say: "It was a huge privilege to have her there and meant so much to me, I just loved everything about her. My thoughts are with her family."

Stella, who became one of the original models of the 90s, left fans mourning her sudden demise. The cause of death has not yet been revealed, police have stated that there are no suspicious circumstances.

