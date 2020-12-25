Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana says Prince William picked one of her hilarious Christmas habits

Princess Diana was quite close to William which is why he might have picked up some of her habits

Princess Diana may have influenced her sons, Prince William and Harry, in more than ways.

The Princess of Wales was quite close to them, which is why they might have picked up some habit of Diana's.

“A parcel of any shape or form has never been safe with me,” Diana wrote in a 1985 letter to a friend.

“And I fear that William has also picked up this dreadful habit from his mother, as I find wrapping paper undone in the most extraordinary places," she added.

In 1990, Princess Diana penned a letter writing how much Harry and William loved Christmas.

“The boys are thrilled at the prospect of Christmas on the horizon and have searched high and low for any parcels that might be coming their way!” she wrote.

