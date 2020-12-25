Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 25 2020
Enraged royal fans threaten to become Republicans after major monarchy fail

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Fans claim they 'won’t be watching her speech by the royal family this year'

A number of enraged royal fans said they will not be tuning into 'meaningless' Christmas speech by Queen Elizabeth this year!

It all happened when the monarch drew ire for not doing enough to resolve the issues that the Great Britian is facing.

One person tweeted, “I am honestly sick to death of hearing that The Queen can do nothing to help this country.

“She is our head of state and it’s Her Majesty’s Government. I won’t be watching her speech by the royal family this year. The words will bee just platitudes and meaningless," they added.

Another user echoed, "The words of our unelected monarch are always just platitudes and meaningless. It’s all just nonsense aims at keeping the status quo and the money coming in, aided and abetted by a state-sponsored BBC.”

While another person said, “I mean, if it’s true that she can literally do nothing, then it’s hard to see what the point of her, or any of her expensive extended family, is.”

