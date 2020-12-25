Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Federal ministers, PTI MPAs pressurised Sindh Police to arrest PML-N's Safdar Awan: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 25, 2020

PML-N leader Captain Safdar Awan. File photo
  • Federal ministers, PTI MPAs pressurised Sindh Police
  • Case registered against Awan over 'fake complaint'
  • Sindh cabinet decides to not make inquiry report public

KARACHI: A ministerial committee probing the arrest of Capt (retd) Mohammad Safdar Awan has found that the Sindh Police was pressurized by the federal government and PTI MPAs to take action against the PML-N leader.

On October 22, the Sindh government had established the ministerial committee to investigate the arrest of PML-N vice-president Maraym Nawaz’s husband after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsa in Karachi and the alleged mishandling of the “highest level of police”.

Read the court of inquiry report here

The matter was also probed by the armed forces on the directives of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. After the inquiry, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced removal of some officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Pakistan Rangers Sindh from their current assignments for acting “overzealously”.

The Sindh committee on Thursday presented its report before the provincial cabinet. The findings accuse federal ministers and local lawmakers belonging to PTI of pressurizing the police into registering a case against Awan for raising political slogans in the premises of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum.

The report said hooliganism within the mausoleum is a case whose cognizance should be taken up by a magistrate and not police. But the police was forced to act due to pressure by the federal government and the PTI MPAs to lodge a case against Awan over a ‘fake complaint’ filed by person who was not even present at the mausoleum.

Read more: At Mazar-e-Quaid, Captain Safdar has people chant PML-N slogan 'vote ko izzat do'

The report said matter of Sindh IGP Mushtaq Mahar had already been settled through the action taken by the army chief.

Although the cabinet decided to not make the report public, it would appraise the federal government about the interference of its ministers and PTI legislators in Sindh. 

More From Pakistan:

UK to decide on Nawaz extradition to Pakistan: PM Imran Khan's aide

UK to decide on Nawaz extradition to Pakistan: PM Imran Khan's aide
US ‘concerned’ over SHC ruling in Daniel Pearl case

US ‘concerned’ over SHC ruling in Daniel Pearl case
Daily report on December 25: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate falls to 5.45%

Daily report on December 25: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate falls to 5.45%
2 UK returned passengers test positive for coronavirus in KP

2 UK returned passengers test positive for coronavirus in KP
Christian community celebrates Christmas across Pakistan

Christian community celebrates Christmas across Pakistan
Pakistan closely monitoring new coronavirus strain, says govt

Pakistan closely monitoring new coronavirus strain, says govt
Nation commemorates 145th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with zeal and fervour

Nation commemorates 145th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with zeal and fervour
Pakistan's minorities enjoy equal rights, says Narcotics Control Minister Ijaz Shah

Pakistan's minorities enjoy equal rights, says Narcotics Control Minister Ijaz Shah
PM Imran Khan lashes out at PDM, says Opposition coalition died on its own

PM Imran Khan lashes out at PDM, says Opposition coalition died on its own
Exchange of gunfire over violation of coronavirus SOPs leaves 5 injured in Lahore

Exchange of gunfire over violation of coronavirus SOPs leaves 5 injured in Lahore
Sindh government announces holidays

Sindh government announces holidays
MDCAT 2020: JI's Hafiz Naeem vows to stand with students

MDCAT 2020: JI's Hafiz Naeem vows to stand with students

Latest

view all