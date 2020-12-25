Khloe Kardashian sparks marriage rumours after wearing ring on that finger

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian was spotted with a huge diamond on her ring finger, when out and about in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following the public appearance, people were left scratching their heads, wondering if the Good American founder finally decided to settle down with her on and off boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Close up of Khloe's ring. Photo: Daily Mail

She could be seen bundled up as she carried her daughter True Thompson to a local playground, just before she left for the airport.

Her outfit consisted of a black jacket, matching leggings, sneakers and a Celtics beanie, the team Tristan now plays for.

However, when asked about her plans for marriage, a source close to the star told the Daily Mail that she is not planning to tie the knot with her beau anytime soon.