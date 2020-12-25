Demi Lovato boots 2020’s ‘toxic energy’ with evil-eye manicure

Demi Lovato recently showcased her brand new manicure designed to shun 2020’s “toxic energy” over on social media.

The singer showcased her new manicure over on Instagram Stories. The post featured a number of short ‘banishing’ remarks. The first one read, "Goodbyeeeeee toxic energy."

In the next though, the Grammy award winning singer added "Don't let the door hit ya on the way out." In another, "Bad vibes can't catch meeee," she added. "thanks for the lessons now biiiieeeeeee."

Check it out below:



