Friday Dec 25 2020
Demi Lovato shares throwback Christmas photo of her with an eating disorder

Friday Dec 25, 2020

While Christmas celebrations have begun in full swing, singer Demi Lovato shared an important message.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared an old Christmas photo of herself smiling and supposedly happy.

However, the Skyscraper hitmaker said that she was experiencing one of her low points as she struggled with an eating disorder.

She detailed how she had been struggling to the point where it affected her physically adding that she feels like she can "finally breathe" this year.

"My face/eyes were so swollen from binging and purging so much that day/night. I'm so glad that's behind me and I can finally breathe this Christmas," she wrote.

The singer reminded her fans to seek help and that those that struggle with the disorder are not alone.

"If you struggle with an eating disorder and the holidays are hard for you just remember you are not alone and you are worth the recovery."

Take a look:


