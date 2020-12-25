Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber opens up about ‘all of the ups and downs’ of 2020

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Justin Bieber opens up about ‘all of the ups and downs’ of 2020

Justin Bieber recently shed light on her personal thoughts regarding the personal rollercoaster ride that is 2020.

The Grammy award winning singer shed light on his thoughts regarding 2020 in a recent Instagram post.

He wrote, “This life is a rollercoaster. All of the ups and downs can seem to leave us unsettled. Often times because bad things have happened in our lives we live with an expectation that things are just gonna go sour on us.”

“What if we switched our mindset from expecting the worst to expecting the best. What if this holiday and year we decide to look for the wonder that is all around us. Say things like ‘man it [expletive] this happened but at least i have ______.”

He concluded by writing, “Gratitude and hopefulness are two things i’m going to get myself for christmas.” (sic)

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B starry-eyed over holiday décor: ‘I can’t believe this is my house’

Cardi B starry-eyed over holiday décor: ‘I can’t believe this is my house’
Sanam Jung, daughter Alaya recover from Covid-19

Sanam Jung, daughter Alaya recover from Covid-19

Princess Beatrice wants to wear 'original' wedding dress in second ceremony

Princess Beatrice wants to wear 'original' wedding dress in second ceremony
Kevin Spacey posts video for ‘suffering’ people

Kevin Spacey posts video for ‘suffering’ people
Prince Charles and Camilla release Christmas picture

Prince Charles and Camilla release Christmas picture

BTS Jin touches on the moment he decided to lock away his ‘darker side’

BTS Jin touches on the moment he decided to lock away his ‘darker side’
The Crown: Queen Elizabeth sought quid pro quo from British PM for Prince Philip

The Crown: Queen Elizabeth sought quid pro quo from British PM for Prince Philip

Mawra Hocane's birthday post to her father will touch your heart

Mawra Hocane's birthday post to her father will touch your heart
Demi Lovato shares throwback Christmas photo of her with an eating disorder

Demi Lovato shares throwback Christmas photo of her with an eating disorder
Demi Lovato boots 2020’s ‘toxic energy’ with evil-eye manicure

Demi Lovato boots 2020’s ‘toxic energy’ with evil-eye manicure
Kelly Clarkson opens up about her dentist visit ‘blackout’

Kelly Clarkson opens up about her dentist visit ‘blackout’
Khloe Kardashian sparks marriage rumours after wearing ring on that finger

Khloe Kardashian sparks marriage rumours after wearing ring on that finger

Latest

view all