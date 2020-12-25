Justin Bieber opens up about ‘all of the ups and downs’ of 2020

Justin Bieber recently shed light on her personal thoughts regarding the personal rollercoaster ride that is 2020.

The Grammy award winning singer shed light on his thoughts regarding 2020 in a recent Instagram post.

He wrote, “This life is a rollercoaster. All of the ups and downs can seem to leave us unsettled. Often times because bad things have happened in our lives we live with an expectation that things are just gonna go sour on us.”

“What if we switched our mindset from expecting the worst to expecting the best. What if this holiday and year we decide to look for the wonder that is all around us. Say things like ‘man it [expletive] this happened but at least i have ______.”



He concluded by writing, “Gratitude and hopefulness are two things i’m going to get myself for christmas.” (sic)

