Friday Dec 25 2020
Queen Elizabeth didn't mention Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth kept her decades-old tradition alive as he delivered her annual Christmas speech amid the Covid-19 crisis on Friday (December 25).

The Queen, clothed in a deep purple dress, made a call for hope and unity during her address to the nation. 

Queen Elizabeth's speech was filmed in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, where Harry and Meghan's official royal wedding photos were taken. 

In her speech, the monarch did not share any details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from royal duties.

She did not even talk about the wedding of her granddaughter Princess Beatrice. She focused on the difficulties of the past several months amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Queen, who usually displays variety of personal family photos during her annual Christmas speech, flaunted only one photograph of her husband, Prince Philip this year.

