No one to look after PDM now, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

RAWALPINDI: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar's aide Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the condition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is worsening and there is no one to look after it.



Speaking to journalists in Rawalpindi, Awan said that the 11-party alliance made "tall claims about the long march and resignations, but all of that was buried in the ground."

"As soon as two resignations reached the speaker of the assembly, PDM members got worried," she maintained.

Taking a jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, she said that instead of celebrating his birthday, his party should tell us about his return.



"Courts are calling you, you should be back soon," Awan said to Nawaz Sharif who is currently in London.

She also said that PML-N leaders do not have consensus within their party.

"While Shahbaz Sharif talks about negotiations with the government, Maryam Nawaz speaks about protests," she said.

Speaking about the ongoing row between JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani, Awan said that the latter has exposed Fazlur Rehman by calling him "selected."



We will address MQM's concerns

When asked about MQM's angry reaction to the government's approval of the controversial 2017 census, Dr Awan assured that the party is an ally of the government, therefore, steps will be taken to address their reservations.



'CM Usman Buzdar contracted COVID-19 because of PDM'

Earlier, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar contracted COVID-19 because of PDM.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Firdous fired shots at the Opposition's alliance, blaming them for being wreckless and holding jalsas at a time when the entire country was gripped by the second wave of the pandemic.



"The results of PDM's activities of spreading coronavirus through jalsas has been received. Despite taking all precautions, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has contracted coronavirus. All of us are praying for his speedy recovery," she had said.





