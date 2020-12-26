Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 26 2020
Prince William, Kate Middleton provide beacon of hope in heartfelt Christmas message

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Prince William, Kate Middleton shared a deep, thoughtful message via social media

Prince William, Kate Middleton sentd love to those in need in heartfelt Christmas message from Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they are isolating with their three kids during lockdown.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a deep, thoughtful message via social media, "This Christmas our thoughts are with those of you who are spending today alone, those of you who are mourning the loss of a loved one, and those of you on the frontline who are still mustering the energy to put your own lives on hold to look after the rest of us."

"Wishing a merry Christmas doesn’t feel right this year, so instead we’re wishing for a better 2021. For those struggling today, there is support available," they added before sharing a series of mental health facilities and hotlines for those in need.

The Cambridges' Christmas plans changed after Queen Elizabeth cancelled the royal family's annual celebrations at Sandrigham. 

