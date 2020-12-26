Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Dec 26 2020
Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Hrithik Roshan heaped praises on Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot

Bollywood and Hollywood just had a mini crossover after Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot exchanged pleasantries on social media.

An over-excited Krrish star turner to his Twitter to heap praises on Wonder Woman 1984 which he watched with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their kids.

"Home is where the heart is, My wonderland. #CinemasAreBack & so am I! Now watching #WonderWoman84 in my other superhero mask. Good job @INOXmovies n Rajendar for empowering us with a safe movie watching experience,” he wrote.

"This was sooo much fun! Nothing and I mean NOTHING comes close to the real experience of watching a movie on the big screen! The sound, the projection, the safety precautions taken by the cinema was all OUTSTANDING! Well done to the INOX team !" he went on to say.

"Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush(WW) and my first love( movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn't get any better than this. Thank you, @GalGadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team,” he waxed poetic about Gadot and her performance.

Responding to the praise, Gadot wrote back: “So glad you enjoyed the movie @iHrithik! Wishing you and yours a happy holiday."


