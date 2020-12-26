Fazl, Maryam silence talk of 'dialogue' between govt and opposition

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (L), PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, JUP leader Owais Noorani and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto wave to supporters at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13, 2020 during PDM's anti-government jalsa. Photo: PPI

Fazl, Maryam turn down proposal to hold grand dialogue

Oppositions leaders were responding to statements made by PML-F leader Ali Durrani regarding possibility of a grand dialogue between the government and PDM

Durrani had earlier met PML-N's Shehbaz, proposed track II dialogue between key political actors

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/ LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is not ready to hold any "dialogue" with the ruling PTI government, PDM chief Fazlur Rahman and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz both said on Friday, throwing cold water on any possibility of reconciliation at the national level.



The statements from the key Opposition leaders came a day after Pakistan Muslim League-Functional secretary-general Muhammad Ali Durrani met PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, where he proposed that a Track II dialogue was the need of the hour.

Fazl said all opposition parties are united and their demands are the prime minister’s resignation and free and fair elections.

The PDM chief further said the personal opinion of an opposition leader should not be construed as the PDM’s stance.



"The Functional League is the B-team of the establishment whose people are performing duties designated to them," Fazl said, adding that Shehbaz Sharif is a prisoner, so anyone can meet him. However, he said that such things cannot influence the Opposition's collective standpoint.



'PML-N backs PDM's decision of not holding talks'

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz too asserted that the PDM will not enter into any kind of negotiations with the government amid calls for dialogue.



Taking to Twitter, Maryam said that the PML-N leadership backs the PDM's decision to avoid holding talks with the government, adding that "mini or grand dialogues hold no importance".

"We will not give an NRO to this fake puppet government. This is the nation's decision," Maryam maintained.

What happened in the Durrani-Shehbaz meeting?

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Durrani had said that once a series of resignations begins, the move will be detrimental for democracy and the country in general.



Durrani said that the country's current situation demands a "grand dialogue" and that supremacy of the Constitution is a fundamental need for Pakistan.



"Track II dialogue is the need of the hour," he said, adding: "These dialogues will not get exposed [to the public], but their results will."

He said that whether it is the government or the Opposition, "the wiser people" among both wish to continue talking to each other.



"Every thinking man knows that a conflict is not in the interest of Pakistan [...] we have not come here to antagonise anyone," Durrani said.

He went on to say that the party leadership wishes both the government and the Opposition will go to parliament and sort out their differences.

"In this conflict, not only will the loser have lost, but the winner too will gain nothing."

"We are fully prepared for Track II dialogue," he added.