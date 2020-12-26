Gigi Hadid shares new Christmas photo of Zayn Malik cradling daughter

Fashionista Gigi Hadid unleashed a wave of elation after displaying an adorable father-daughter moment on Christmas.

Turning to her Instagram, the 25-year-old fashion icon sparked a frenzy after giving fans glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with boyfriend Zayn Malik and their daughter.

The photo shared on her Instagram Story showed the former One Direction member cradling his daughter while their faces were cropped by the new mum.

In another photo posted of her daughter, Gigi showed off her daughter’s high-fashion Gucci onesie and Christmas Jordans that were given to her as gifts from friends.



