Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Hailie Jade celebrates her 25th birthday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Hailie Jade on Friday said she celebrated her 25th birthday on Christmas Day. 

Taking to Instagram, the social media influencer and the daughter of Eminem wrote, "25 on the 25th. Even though this isn’t the “golden” birthday i originally would’ve planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life ⁣merry christmas & happy holidays everyone!" 

Hailie took a break from social media between May and November 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.


More From Entertainment:

John Travolta shares family video on Christmas

John Travolta shares family video on Christmas

Ozge Törer who played Osman Bey's wife looks gorgeous in latest pictures

Ozge Törer who played Osman Bey's wife looks gorgeous in latest pictures

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exclusively seek ‘appropriate’ podcast guests: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exclusively seek ‘appropriate’ podcast guests: report
The Queen became ‘an anchor’ for the troubled: report

The Queen became ‘an anchor’ for the troubled: report
Johnny Depp fans think Amber Heard's latest video is the proof people hate her

Johnny Depp fans think Amber Heard's latest video is the proof people hate her
Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage plans with Alia Bhatt bit the dust in covid-19

Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage plans with Alia Bhatt bit the dust in covid-19
Mahira Khan expresses gratitude to her 'first friend' in the industry

Mahira Khan expresses gratitude to her 'first friend' in the industry
Mariah Carey touches on her children’s ‘adorable’ holiday gifts

Mariah Carey touches on her children’s ‘adorable’ holiday gifts
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets candid about son-in-law Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets candid about son-in-law Chris Pratt
Experts fear monarchy’s role is under heavy ‘reconsideration’: report

Experts fear monarchy’s role is under heavy ‘reconsideration’: report
Olivia Wilde axed Shia LaBeouf from her film over his ‘poor behaviour’

Olivia Wilde axed Shia LaBeouf from her film over his ‘poor behaviour’

Demi Lovato is celebrating her recovery from eating disorders

Demi Lovato is celebrating her recovery from eating disorders

Latest

view all