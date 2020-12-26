Hailie Jade celebrates her 25th birthday

Hailie Jade on Friday said she celebrated her 25th birthday on Christmas Day.

Taking to Instagram, the social media influencer and the daughter of Eminem wrote, "25 on the 25th. Even though this isn’t the “golden” birthday i originally would’ve planned, i know i will still make 25 my year regardless. I feel so blessed & lucky to be here and at this place in my life ⁣merry christmas & happy holidays everyone!"

Hailie took a break from social media between May and November 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.



