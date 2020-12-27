Prince Harry's love life lagged for months before he met Meghan Markle

Harry really wanted to meet someone special and settle down before he met Meghan Markle

Prince Harry could not make any progress in his love life for months on end, before he crossed paths with Meghan Markle.

Royal biographer Sean Smith explained in his biography Meghan Misunderstood that Harry was stuck in a rut with his love life, prior to crossing paths with Meghan.

He wrote: “Prince Harry could not get a date. Quite simply, he was the most eligible bachelor in the country — probably the world — so popping up on Tinder to swipe right was not an option.

“Harry really wanted to meet someone special and settle down. His days of being a teenage tearaway were long gone.”

A few month before meeting Meghan in 2016, Harry reportedly told TV presenter Denise Van Outen, “I’m not dating and for the first time ever I want to find a wife," and that is how their fairytale romance happened.