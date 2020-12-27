Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's love life lagged for months before he met Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Harry really wanted to meet someone special and settle down before he met Meghan Markle

Prince Harry could not make any progress in his love life for months on end, before he crossed paths with Meghan Markle.

Royal biographer Sean Smith explained in his biography Meghan Misunderstood that Harry was stuck in a rut with his love life, prior to crossing paths with Meghan.

He wrote: “Prince Harry could not get a date. Quite simply, he was the most eligible bachelor in the country — probably the world — so popping up on Tinder to swipe right was not an option.

“Harry really wanted to meet someone special and settle down. His days of being a teenage tearaway were long gone.”

A few month before meeting Meghan in 2016, Harry reportedly told TV presenter Denise Van Outen, “I’m not dating and for the first time ever I want to find a wife," and that is how their fairytale romance happened.

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus reveals she fancies the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus reveals she fancies the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles

Prince Harry seeks extension on Megxit review plan as he gears up to return to UK

Prince Harry seeks extension on Megxit review plan as he gears up to return to UK

Prince Harry had breakup talk with Chelsy Davy right after Kate wed Prince William

Prince Harry had breakup talk with Chelsy Davy right after Kate wed Prince William
Queen Elizabeth paves way for Prince Philip in Christmas address shattering royal tradition

Queen Elizabeth paves way for Prince Philip in Christmas address shattering royal tradition
Khloe Kardashian's pictures with daughter True are the best thing on internet today

Khloe Kardashian's pictures with daughter True are the best thing on internet today
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to turn authors of self-help books to rake in money

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to turn authors of self-help books to rake in money
YouTube star Trisha Paytas is engaged to Moses Hacmon

YouTube star Trisha Paytas is engaged to Moses Hacmon
John Travolta shares family video on Christmas

John Travolta shares family video on Christmas

Hailie Jade celebrates her 25th birthday

Hailie Jade celebrates her 25th birthday

Ozge Törer who played Osman Bey's wife looks gorgeous in latest pictures

Ozge Törer who played Osman Bey's wife looks gorgeous in latest pictures

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exclusively seek ‘appropriate’ podcast guests: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exclusively seek ‘appropriate’ podcast guests: report
The Queen became ‘an anchor’ for the troubled: report

The Queen became ‘an anchor’ for the troubled: report

Latest

view all