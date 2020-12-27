Sarah Khan shares touching post after her father's death

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is still reeling from the loss of her father.

In a post on Instagram, she shared a touching picture, remembering her late parents.

According to her, the snap was a painting called The First Moments in Heaven which showed a sweet moment of children being reunited with their parents, mirroring the actress's own sentiment.

"RABIR HUM HUMA KAMA RABAYANEE SAGHEERA (my lord, have mercy upon them (my parents) as they brought me up (when I was small)," the caption read.

She asked her followers to pray for her deceased parents.

"This painting is called the first moments in heaven. I can’t wait for the day when we reunite again InshAllah. Please remember my baba and mama in your prayers."

Take a look:







