Jhang woman dies two years after being paralysed from a wrong C-section

A file photo of district headquarter hospital Jhang.
  • Woman paralysed after wrong C-section dies in Jhang
  • She had been waiting for justice from the Punjab health department for the last years

JHANG: A woman, who was paralysed after a negligent C-section at a private hospital two years ago, died on Sunday.

She had been waiting for justice from the Punjab health department for the last years. 

An inquiry report into the incident by the district health officer said that the woman had been taken to a private hospital for her delivery.

During the C-section procedure, no qualified surgeon or doctor was available to support the lady doctor/owner of the hospital, the report had stated. 

Read more: Doctor's negligence caused Sialkot woman's death during childbirth, family claims

As a result, the surgical procedure was mismanaged and the woman delivered a baby girl, but was paralysed completely. 

Later, she was shifted to the DHQ Hospital but further referred to another hospital due to her critical condition.

Her husband is a labourer and her father a salesman. The family could not afford to take her to a private hospital for treatment and so she was shifted home.

Her husband says experts from the Punjab Healthcare Commission visited their house and were surprised to see the condition of the paralysed woman.

Read more: KTH coronavirus deaths: Inquiry holds current, former directors of Peshawar hospital responsible

Her father said his daughter died after a long costly treatment and was buried without getting relief and justice. 

The inquiry report had been forwarded to the Punjab Healthcare Commission for appropriate action against the owner of the private hospital owner and lady doctor in February last year.

