Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Olivia Colman on passing the baton to Imelda Staunton for new season of ‘The Crown’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 28, 2020

Fans of The Crown have been anxiously waiting for new details of the next season to emerge after the latest bombshell fourth season was recently dropped. 

And before that rolls out, the crazed aficionados have been given a glimpse of the all-new cast that has been roped in to carry forward the mantle with their portrayal of the royal family members.

Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II on the regal drama, spoke about passing over the baton to Imelda Staunton, who will be seen as older version of the monarch in the next season.

During a chat with Radio Times, the Broadchurch actor said: “I haven't spoken to Imelda and I wouldn't dare offer any advice about playing the Queen. Imelda is extraordinary and she's going to do it all much better than me. I can't wait to watch what she does.”

Colman further opened up about her own experience playing the headstrong sovereign, calling her “as strong as steel” while she herself is quite emotional.

Earlier, she had told JustJared that she wanted to give Imelda a heads up about the Queen’s wig.

“If she calls me, I'll be so excited. Then what would you say to Imelda Staunton? Good luck… the wig's itchy,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Pakistani artist recalls how Gigi Hadid came to her rescue amid pandemic

Pakistani artist recalls how Gigi Hadid came to her rescue amid pandemic
Harry Styles is 2020’s leading fashion icon with his androgynous style

Harry Styles is 2020’s leading fashion icon with his androgynous style
Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins to return for ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins to return for ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Kanye West nears 31 million followers on Twitter

Kanye West nears 31 million followers on Twitter

Tom Hanks believes cinemas will survive coronavirus

Tom Hanks believes cinemas will survive coronavirus

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy 100 hats in Archie's name for good cause

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle buy 100 hats in Archie's name for good cause
Sarah Khan shares touching post after her father's death

Sarah Khan shares touching post after her father's death
Anwar Hadid will 'absolutely not' get the Covid-19 vaccine

Anwar Hadid will 'absolutely not' get the Covid-19 vaccine

Ertugrul's Gündogdu Bey actor teases fans about new project

Ertugrul's Gündogdu Bey actor teases fans about new project

Snoop Dogg fans left disappointed as he ignores Eminem's diss track

Snoop Dogg fans left disappointed as he ignores Eminem's diss track

Queen Elizabeth's grandmother believed Prince Philip belonged to a royal family of carpetbaggers?

Queen Elizabeth's grandmother believed Prince Philip belonged to a royal family of carpetbaggers?
Khloe Kardashian ‘not a toy builder’: ‘It takes me forever!’

Khloe Kardashian ‘not a toy builder’: ‘It takes me forever!’

Latest

view all