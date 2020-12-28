Olivia Colman on passing the baton to Imelda Staunton for new season of ‘The Crown’

Fans of The Crown have been anxiously waiting for new details of the next season to emerge after the latest bombshell fourth season was recently dropped.



And before that rolls out, the crazed aficionados have been given a glimpse of the all-new cast that has been roped in to carry forward the mantle with their portrayal of the royal family members.

Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II on the regal drama, spoke about passing over the baton to Imelda Staunton, who will be seen as older version of the monarch in the next season.

During a chat with Radio Times, the Broadchurch actor said: “I haven't spoken to Imelda and I wouldn't dare offer any advice about playing the Queen. Imelda is extraordinary and she's going to do it all much better than me. I can't wait to watch what she does.”

Colman further opened up about her own experience playing the headstrong sovereign, calling her “as strong as steel” while she herself is quite emotional.

Earlier, she had told JustJared that she wanted to give Imelda a heads up about the Queen’s wig.

“If she calls me, I'll be so excited. Then what would you say to Imelda Staunton? Good luck… the wig's itchy,” she said.