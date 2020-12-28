Couples shot: Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza spotted with Azhar Mahmood and family in Dubai

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza with Azhar Mahmood and his wife, Ebba. Photo: Sania Mirza Instagram

Former Pakistan Cricket Team skipper Shoaib Malik and wife Indian tennis star Sania Mirza were spotted hanging out with former Pakistan Cricket Team bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and his family in Dubai.

Sania Mirza took to Instagram with an "expectation vs reality" post capturing the two families attempting to take a Kodak moment at the Dubai's Desert Safari. The two cricketers can be seen along with their wives and children in the photo.

Ebba Qureshi, Azhar Mahmood's wife, posted a couples' shot sans the children and captioned it "#filmyveryfilmy"

"You know you have met your best friend when you both laugh uncontrollably at stupid things," wrote Ebba as she posted pictures with Sania Mirza.



Meanwhile, Sania Mirza uploaded a "no filter" photo.







