Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan 'severely ill': PML-N

Senior PML-N leader Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan. Photo: File/Geo.tv

PML-N leader Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan critically ill, party sources say

Party urges people to pray for his speedy recovery

PML-N says Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan is an asset for the party

Senior PML-N leader Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan is "severely ill," said the party's MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt on Sunday.



In a tweet, Butt urged people to pray for the senator's swift recovery, terming him a "precious asset" for the party.

"I would request you all to pray for the swift recovery of PML-N's precious asset Senator Mushahid Ullah, who is severely ill right now," she tweeted.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also took to Twitter and referring to the senator as an "inimitable" person, prayed for his health.

May Allah SWT bless @Mushahidullahkh you with absolute and speediest recovery. You are inimitable and an asset for us and Pak. May you live long," she tweeted.

Read more: Mushahidullah blasts govt for ‘begging’ from foreign countries