Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan 'severely ill': PML-N

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 28, 2020

Senior PML-N leader Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan. Photo: File/Geo.tv
  • PML-N leader Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan critically ill, party sources say
  • Party urges people to pray for his speedy recovery
  • PML-N says Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan is an asset for the party

Senior PML-N leader Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan is "severely ill," said the party's MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt on Sunday. 

In a tweet, Butt urged people to pray for the senator's swift recovery, terming him a "precious asset" for the party. 

"I would request you all to pray for the swift recovery of PML-N's precious asset Senator Mushahid Ullah, who is severely ill right now," she tweeted. 

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also took to Twitter and referring to the senator as an "inimitable" person, prayed for his health. 

May Allah SWT bless @Mushahidullahkh you with absolute and speediest recovery. You are inimitable and an asset for us and Pak. May you live long," she tweeted. 

Read more: Mushahidullah blasts govt for ‘begging’ from foreign countries

More From Pakistan:

Karachi coronavirus update: Lockdown imposed in several UCs of District West

Karachi coronavirus update: Lockdown imposed in several UCs of District West
Pakistan extends coronavirus travel restrictions on inbound UK travelers till Jan 4

Pakistan extends coronavirus travel restrictions on inbound UK travelers till Jan 4
Pakistan shows 'deep concern' over health conditions of incarcerated Kashmiri leaders

Pakistan shows 'deep concern' over health conditions of incarcerated Kashmiri leaders
Supporters of 'incompetent' govt are also culprits: Fazl

Supporters of 'incompetent' govt are also culprits: Fazl
Shibli Faraz reveals why talks can't be held with Maryam Nawaz, Fazlur Rehman

Shibli Faraz reveals why talks can't be held with Maryam Nawaz, Fazlur Rehman
WATCH: Bilawal drives Maryam to Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's resting place

WATCH: Bilawal drives Maryam to Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's resting place
7-year-old child's body recovered from a well in Lahore

7-year-old child's body recovered from a well in Lahore
Shaniera Akram has a heartwarming birthday wish for her daughter

Shaniera Akram has a heartwarming birthday wish for her daughter
Pakistani actor Farhan Ali Agha joins PTI

Pakistani actor Farhan Ali Agha joins PTI
134kg of chars recovered from ambulance carrying coronavirus patient

134kg of chars recovered from ambulance carrying coronavirus patient
PM Imran Khan takes notice of gas load-shedding, summons meeting

PM Imran Khan takes notice of gas load-shedding, summons meeting
My last interview with Benazir Bhutto

My last interview with Benazir Bhutto

Latest

view all