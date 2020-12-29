Can't connect right now! retry
BTS Jimin opens up about all he ‘lost and gained’ as an idol

BTS Jimin’s time in the spotlight came with its fair share of struggles and he isn’t afraid to get candid over them all.

The singer opened up about it all while watching a soccer game in Break The Silence: The Movie. There he was quoted saying, “Even with loss, I learned a lot of things. And I’ve also gained things in the process. But in the beginning, I felt that I’d lost my friends—the people who see me as I truly am—as well as my freedom. That’s how I felt at first.”

Even though at the start of his career Jimin thought he’d be able to brush aside the friends he made, he ended up being wrong. “When we debuted, I didn’t need all those things. I thought, ‘It’s okay. I don’t need them. I’ll do what I have to do.’ Those were my thoughts.”

Without friends and close confidants by his side, Jimin started to slip  into loneliness and sadness. “What I was doing at the time was so important that it didn’t matter if other people looked at me strangely or left my side. Then, when I got halfway, I started feeling loneliness. And, that feeling of loneliness made me notice the people around me.”

Despite the despair and loss however, he retained a positive outlook to life. “It’s hard to definitively say that I lost something because there were things I gained in the process."

"For instance, even if I lost friends, I learned who my real friends were and got to make new friends. It may have felt like I lost my freedom, but I’m enjoying even greater freedom. I think I got to learn these things as I grew and matured.”

