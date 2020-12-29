Jennifer Aniston flaunts her incredible physique during workout session

Jennifer Aniston mesmerised fans with her stunning physique as she shared new photos during a workout session.



The 51-year-old star, who shot to fame after playing Rachel Green in the hit sitcom, was looking fitness diva as she sported a tight bodysuit.



Brad Pitt's ex showed off her stunning figure with an aim to encourage women that age is nothing but a number if strict care of health is taken.

Jennifer, who enthralled fans with her outstanding performance in many Hollywood romantic comedies, looked gorgeous as she rocked a tight yoga set of leggings and a sports top.

The charming Hollywood actress wore a little make-up and also let her golden locks down across her shoulders.

Jenifer Aniston was looking super fit and toned as she demonstrated how she does her yoga routine in a video clip for a food supplement company.