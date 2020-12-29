Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
Jennifer Aniston flaunts her incredible physique during workout session

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Jennifer Aniston mesmerised fans with her stunning physique as she shared new photos during a workout session.

The 51-year-old star, who shot to fame after playing Rachel Green in the hit sitcom, was looking fitness diva as she sported a tight bodysuit.

Brad Pitt's ex showed off her stunning figure with an aim to encourage women that age is nothing but a number if strict care of health is taken.

Jennifer, who enthralled fans with her outstanding performance in many Hollywood romantic comedies, looked gorgeous as she rocked a tight yoga set of leggings and a sports top.

The charming Hollywood actress wore a little make-up and also let her golden locks down across her shoulders.

Jenifer Aniston was looking super fit and toned as she demonstrated how she does her yoga routine in a video clip for a food supplement company.

