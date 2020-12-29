Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
By
Web Desk

'Lucky fan': Yasir Shah tosses his Test cap to overjoyed New Zealand fan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Yasir Shah tosses his Test cap to overjoyed NZ fan.

"How often do you see that happening?" said the commentator when Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah tossed his Test cap to a Kiwi fan in the crowd. 

The incident happened during the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand, with the Kiwi batsmen giving a tough time to the Pakistanis. 

Read more: Pak vs NZ: Pakistan face uphill task of chasing 302 runs to win first Test

A video clip of Yasir Shah tossing his green Test cap to the New Zealand fan went viral on social media. The internet was also amused by the fan's reaction, who screamed with joy and pumped his fists in jubilation after receiving the cap. 

Dynamo Duke loved the moment, saying that even when the tour ends, these moments will linger on. 

One person took a shot at needless criticism, inadvertently appreciating the gesture. 

Sameena described it as a "pure heart" gesture. 

Pakistan are in a bit of a pickle in the first Test match after losing wickets quickly to the New Zealand bowlers. At stumps, Pakistan were 71/3 with a fightback led by Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali. 

Pakistan require 302 runs to win the first Test against New Zealand. 

More From Sports:

Fakhar Zaman ‘humbled’ after receiving honorary rank, thanks Pakistan Navy chief

Fakhar Zaman ‘humbled’ after receiving honorary rank, thanks Pakistan Navy chief
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan face uphill task of chasing 302 runs to win first Test

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan face uphill task of chasing 302 runs to win first Test
Watch: Fakhar Zaman's impressive ODI debut against South Africa

Watch: Fakhar Zaman's impressive ODI debut against South Africa
ICC names India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Ellyse Perry 'Cricketers of the Decade'

ICC names India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Ellyse Perry 'Cricketers of the Decade'
Navy chief confers honorary rank of lieutenant on cricketer Fakhar Zaman

Navy chief confers honorary rank of lieutenant on cricketer Fakhar Zaman
Couples shot: Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza spotted with Azhar Mahmood and family in Dubai

Couples shot: Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza spotted with Azhar Mahmood and family in Dubai
IPL team announced instead of ICC Teams of the Decade: Shoaib Akhtar

IPL team announced instead of ICC Teams of the Decade: Shoaib Akhtar
Pak vs NZ: Faheem, Rizwan's late fightback save Pakistan from follow-on

Pak vs NZ: Faheem, Rizwan's late fightback save Pakistan from follow-on
Pakistanis react to Green Shirts' exclusion from ICC Teams of the Decade

Pakistanis react to Green Shirts' exclusion from ICC Teams of the Decade

NZ v PAK 1st Test: Pakistan 30/1 at stumps after bowling New Zealand out for 431

NZ v PAK 1st Test: Pakistan 30/1 at stumps after bowling New Zealand out for 431
WATCH: Sania Mirza gives fans 'major fitness goals'

WATCH: Sania Mirza gives fans 'major fitness goals'
Pak vs NZ: Azhar Ali confident Pakistani players can give tough time to Black Caps

Pak vs NZ: Azhar Ali confident Pakistani players can give tough time to Black Caps

Latest

view all