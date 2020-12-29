'Lucky fan': Yasir Shah tosses his Test cap to overjoyed New Zealand fan

Yasir Shah tosses his Test cap to overjoyed NZ fan.

"How often do you see that happening?" said the commentator when Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah tossed his Test cap to a Kiwi fan in the crowd.



The incident happened during the first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand, with the Kiwi batsmen giving a tough time to the Pakistanis.

A video clip of Yasir Shah tossing his green Test cap to the New Zealand fan went viral on social media. The internet was also amused by the fan's reaction, who screamed with joy and pumped his fists in jubilation after receiving the cap.

Dynamo Duke loved the moment, saying that even when the tour ends, these moments will linger on.

One person took a shot at needless criticism, inadvertently appreciating the gesture.

Sameena described it as a "pure heart" gesture.

Pakistan are in a bit of a pickle in the first Test match after losing wickets quickly to the New Zealand bowlers. At stumps, Pakistan were 71/3 with a fightback led by Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali.

Pakistan require 302 runs to win the first Test against New Zealand.