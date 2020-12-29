Karachi Police set to acquire breathalysers amid growing drunk driving incidents

A representative image of breathalysers.

Rising number of drunken driving incidents reported in Karachi

90 breathalysers to be acquired for Karachi Police

The conventional method used by police is not efficient

KARACHI: For the first time in its history, Karachi Traffic Police is set to buy breathalysers to check alcoholism in suspicious drivers amid a rising number of drunk driving accidents that have caused many fatalities in the city.

DSP Saeed Arain, an administrative officer at the DIG Traffic Police Office, said a tender had already been floated for the breathalyser kits and the purchase will be finalised after approval from the procurement department.

In the first phase, at least 90 breathalysers would be acquired and provided to personnel deployed in different parts of Karachi.



Currently, policemen use conventional methods to determine whether the driver is under the influence of alcohol or not. The suspected drivers are taken to government hospitals where the medico-legal team conducts tests.

However, DSP Arain said this old-fashioned way left room for doubt as alcohol does not show in the tests after some time and the suspects use delaying tactics to ensure a negative report.

“But, with the help of new technology, the police would be able to test drivers on the spot and issue challan or arrest them,” he added.