Aus vs Ind: Shoaib Akhtar praises 'Blue Shirts' for their spirits, character exhibited in game

Shoaib Akhtar in a video on his Youtube channel appreciated the Indian players for their 'upfront' approach in the game. Photo: SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE/SHOAIB AKHTAR

India excellently pulled off one of their memorable Test wins, chasing down Australia's fourth-innings target of 70



Shoaib Akhtar appreciated the Indian players for their 'upfront' approach in the game



Aussies had crushed India with an eight-wicket earlier on Saturday

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Cricket team for their spectacular win against the Aussies, praising Blue Shirts for their character and high spirits exhibited throughout the game.



India excellently pulled off one of their memorable Test wins, chasing down Australia’s fourth-innings target of 70 to secure victory by eight wickets.

This has been termed as India's finest Test victory ever as the team faced Australia after immense humiliation during the last game and that too without important players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammed Shami.



The "Rawalpindi Express", in a video on his Youtube channel, appreciated the Indian players for their 'upfront' approach in the game despite the odds."

"Characters are not made in crisis, characters are exhibited," he remarked, adding that the team has showcased their talent even when they were in deep crisis.

The fast blower said that he was inspired to see that the Blue shirts did not give up after the Aussies beat them by 36/9 at Adelaide, causing them to experience one of the "most embarrassing collapses."

"The Indian team today has shown guts in the field, giving a message that this is how great teams regroup themselves after a crisis," the speedster said while lauding the team.

Aussies had crushed India with an eight-wicket earlier on Saturday in the first Test at Adelaide after the Virat Kohli-led side bundled out for 36, their lowest innings score in 88 years of test cricket.

Hazlewood and Pat Cummins (4-21) turned a tight test on its head in a devastating spell of pace bowling to open the third day of the day-night test, ripping through the much-vaunted Indian batting line-up in less than two hours.

Following the result, many had taken to social media to express their shock at India’s performance.