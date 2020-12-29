Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
By
Web Desk

PMC starts issuing MDCAT 2020's recounted results

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Picture showing candidates taking the MDCAT exam. Photo: File/Geo/tv
  • The PMC announced it has started issuing recounted results on its website
  • The Commission said it would process further requests for recounting and issue results within next two days
  • Students from across Pakistan staged protests citing 'grave irregularities' in MDCAT 2020 and its results
  • PMC had earlier issued recounted results of some students and later gave all students the option to get a recounting done

The Pakistan Medical Commission on Tuesday announced that it has started issuing the recounted results of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT 2020).

Taking to Twitter, the Commission announced that students can now check their new results online by visiting the official website of PMC (https://www.pmc.gov.pk/MDCAT2020).

Students will be required to enter their MDCAT roll number in the search bar provided on the website to find their recounted results. 

The Commission further announced that other requests that it received to recount the results will be completed in the next two days.

Recounting of results

The MDCAT 2020 was conducted across the country on November 29, along with a special test for COVID-19 positive students on December 13, 2020. The results of both the tests were released together on December 16.

Students, however, complained that the results were riddled with inaccuracies and demanded the council recount the results. 

Following numerous complaints, the Commission took down the results it uploaded on its website and gave students the option to get their results recounted by filling an online form.

In a notification issued in this regard, the PMC announced that if a student's identity information — name, date of birth, gender, or any other aspect — is not the same as on their CNIC, they can take it up with the PMC for a rectification. 

"This correction will also be done free of cost after verifying the student’s CNIC record," the PMC had said in a statement.

On December 17, the PMC had reissued the results of several students who had complained about discrepancies in the results, but it claimed that "less than 2%" candidates complained of errors."

Students, on the other hand, maintain that most of the results were inaccurate after which the Commission decided to carry out the recounting procedure and reissue the results once again. 

Students continue protests over inaccurate results 

Meanwhile,  students who appeared for the MDCAT 2020 exam are continuing to stage street protests in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Hyderabad and other cities, alleging discrepancies in the test and its results. 

The controversy is raging after many candidates took the PMC to court for tasking them with "out-of-syllabus and ambiguous test questions, marking mistakes, and faulty candidate data."

A total of 121,181 candidates attempted the centralised test in the country’s major cities and 67,611 of them qualified it by securing over 60% marks. 

