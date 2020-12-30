Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Neetu Kapoor opens up about losing Rishi Kapoor

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Neetu Kapoor reflected on her year with heartfelt note with some throwback photos with the late Rishi Kapoor

This year undoubtedly was filled with many setbacks for Bollywood as numerous scandals and a number of deaths sent shockwaves down the industry.

Of the many people that were lost this year, one was Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor whose untimely demise left many grieving.

Opening up about his death, Neetu Kapoor looked back at the year 2020 and how she coped with the loss of her husband.

Turning to her Instagram, she reflected on her year with heartfelt note with some throwback photos with the late Rishi Kapoor.

“2020 was quite a roller coaster!!! When YOU left I felt like a deer caught in the headlights not knowing where to go ... #jjj was cathartic at that time as it gave me something to look forward to !!! Then Covid happened I could have never gone thru so much without my cuties. Thank you both for holding on #RnR #jugjuggjeeyo,” she added.



