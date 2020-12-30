Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik over the moon after first Christmas with daughter

American supermodel Gigi Hadid and British singer Zayn Malik had been all over the headlines lately after photos from their intimate Christmas celebration started circulating on social media.

And now, a little birdy has revealed all that went down behind the scenes, and how the new parents feel after spending their first Christmas with their daughter.

A source dished the details to HollywoodLife, saying: “Gigi and Zayn have never been happier. They’re both so head over heels in love with their little girl, she really is a dream come true for the whole family.”

“Gigi says becoming parents was the best thing that has ever happened to her and Zayn. It’s given them a common purpose and they’re totally united,” added the source.

Another insider revealed how the supermodel and the singer feel changed after embracing parenthood.

“They had a wonderful Christmas this year and it was so special because they lived it through the eyes of their daughter. They understand that their daughter didn’t exactly know that Christmas was different than any other day, but Zayn and Gigi were excited and will look back at that day as wonderful nostalgia when she gets older,” the grapevine said.

“It’s these moments in their life that show them both that they really have it all. Although 2020 has been a rough year, this has been the ultimate silver lining for them,” they added.