Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Parineeti Chopra takes a trip down memory lane with cute childhood photo on her mom’s birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Parineeti Chopra takes a trip down memory lane with cute childhood photo on her mom’s birthday

Indian actress Parineeti Chopra took the memory down with a cute childhood photo of her to wish mom Reena Chopra on her birthday.

Sharing the monochrome photo on Instagram, the Meri Pyaari Bindu actress wrote, “If there is one thing I have learnt from my mom, it would be to keep smiling no matter what your struggles are.”

“Damn this woman is strong! Just keep giggling peeps! Keep smiling. Keep those teeth out! Thanks for the MOST important lesson chotu.”

“She’s our family’s little atom bomb (5.1” amongst us tall Chopras), our little packet of talent, kindness, dignity and grace. I inherited her sarcastic sense of humour, her keeda for travel and her obsession with grammar! Aaaaaah basically the best things! How wonderful does that make me? Sigh.”

“What a gem I am .. pause for applause .. But today is about you (more on me later) - so happy birthday mother, wishing you happiness, health, blah blah. Send me gifts. Or cash. @reenachopra.art,” Parineeti said. 

More From Bollywood:

No, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not getting engaged in Ranthambore

No, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not getting engaged in Ranthambore
Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film next?

Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film next?
Neetu Kapoor opens up about losing Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor opens up about losing Rishi Kapoor
Sara Ali Khan opens up on when she would like to lead solo in a film

Sara Ali Khan opens up on when she would like to lead solo in a film
Sara Ali Khan's advice for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his Bollywood debut

Sara Ali Khan's advice for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his Bollywood debut
Irrfan Khan's last film to release in 2021

Irrfan Khan's last film to release in 2021
Farah Khan's Instagram, Twitter accounts hacked

Farah Khan's Instagram, Twitter accounts hacked

Deepika Padukone reveals how she felt after being ridiculed over her accent

Deepika Padukone reveals how she felt after being ridiculed over her accent

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to ex boyfriend Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to ex boyfriend Salman Khan
Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday wish to Salman Khan will crack you up

Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday wish to Salman Khan will crack you up
Arjun Rampal claims he is not the 'Arjun' they've been searching for

Arjun Rampal claims he is not the 'Arjun' they've been searching for
Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set

Latest

view all