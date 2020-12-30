Parineeti Chopra takes a trip down memory lane with cute childhood photo on her mom’s birthday

Indian actress Parineeti Chopra took the memory down with a cute childhood photo of her to wish mom Reena Chopra on her birthday.

Sharing the monochrome photo on Instagram, the Meri Pyaari Bindu actress wrote, “If there is one thing I have learnt from my mom, it would be to keep smiling no matter what your struggles are.”

“Damn this woman is strong! Just keep giggling peeps! Keep smiling. Keep those teeth out! Thanks for the MOST important lesson chotu.”

“She’s our family’s little atom bomb (5.1” amongst us tall Chopras), our little packet of talent, kindness, dignity and grace. I inherited her sarcastic sense of humour, her keeda for travel and her obsession with grammar! Aaaaaah basically the best things! How wonderful does that make me? Sigh.”

“What a gem I am .. pause for applause .. But today is about you (more on me later) - so happy birthday mother, wishing you happiness, health, blah blah. Send me gifts. Or cash. @reenachopra.art,” Parineeti said.