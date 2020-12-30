Johnny Depp’s career possibly over after libel case defeat

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp had a tumultuous 2020 after he lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper’s publishers.



And now, it looks like his decades-long career may be over for good, as speculated by industry insiders.

Following the defeat, many fans had expressed rage after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s Christian Dior fragrance ad was spotted on TV.

However, an insider claims that it is unlikely that the French market would be affected by the controversy.

A beauty marketing consultant told Insider: "The French aren't easily shaken by controversy, like Americans or Brits. They love Johnny and hope this, too, will pass.”

"In more conservative markets, they just won't air it. They're waiting this out. That's why there's no official statement. Remember, Dior fired John Galliano as creative director after he went on an anti-Semitic rant in 2011. Now John's reformed and thriving at Margiela, a competing French luxury brand. One good role in a year or two could put Johnny back on top,” she said.

Other than that, some claim that this may have been the final straw for Depp.

One Hollywood studio publicist told Insider: "The last couple years, his bad-boy brand has started to work against him.”

“It was cute even at 45. At 57 it's not. This guilty verdict taints him. The studios are now so terrified of anything related to #MeToo,” they went on to say.

Regarding J.K. Rowling and Depp’s role in her Fantastic Beasts, a Warner Bros. casting director said: "J.K. just couldn't stand up for him anymore. She stood by him when Twitter protested his casting in the first movie, after 'wife beater' first came out. His career really rested on her saving him. But as a self-described victim of domestic abuse herself, she couldn't do it."