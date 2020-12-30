Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film next?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film next?

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan will reportedly star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film, according to Indian media reports.

The Filmfare citing sources reported that the Simmba actress recently held meeting with Sandeep and also she has given her audition for the film.

Sara Ali Khan is waiting for the makers of the film to decide for the female lead.

The makers have yet to confirm the reports.

The director has also not officially confirmed Ranbir Kapoor’s collaboration, however, according to media reports, Ranbir has given his nod to Sandeep’s film.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her film Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

Previously, she was seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aryan and the film was released in February 2020.

More From Bollywood:

Parineeti Chopra takes a trip down memory lane with cute childhood photo on her mom’s birthday

Parineeti Chopra takes a trip down memory lane with cute childhood photo on her mom’s birthday
Neetu Kapoor opens up about losing Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor opens up about losing Rishi Kapoor
Sara Ali Khan opens up on when she would like to lead solo in a film

Sara Ali Khan opens up on when she would like to lead solo in a film
Sara Ali Khan's advice for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his Bollywood debut

Sara Ali Khan's advice for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his Bollywood debut
Irrfan Khan's last film to release in 2021

Irrfan Khan's last film to release in 2021
Farah Khan's Instagram, Twitter accounts hacked

Farah Khan's Instagram, Twitter accounts hacked

Deepika Padukone reveals how she felt after being ridiculed over her accent

Deepika Padukone reveals how she felt after being ridiculed over her accent

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to ex boyfriend Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to ex boyfriend Salman Khan
Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday wish to Salman Khan will crack you up

Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday wish to Salman Khan will crack you up
Arjun Rampal claims he is not the 'Arjun' they've been searching for

Arjun Rampal claims he is not the 'Arjun' they've been searching for
Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Latest

view all