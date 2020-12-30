Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film next?

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan will reportedly star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film, according to Indian media reports.



The Filmfare citing sources reported that the Simmba actress recently held meeting with Sandeep and also she has given her audition for the film.

Sara Ali Khan is waiting for the makers of the film to decide for the female lead.

The makers have yet to confirm the reports.

The director has also not officially confirmed Ranbir Kapoor’s collaboration, however, according to media reports, Ranbir has given his nod to Sandeep’s film.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her film Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

Previously, she was seen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aryan and the film was released in February 2020.