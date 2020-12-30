Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan joins Aiman Khan as most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Ayeza Khan joins Aiman Khan as most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who is an avid social media user, has joined fellow showbiz star Aiman Khan as the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 7.8 million followers each.

The Mehar Posh actress has reached 7.8 million followers on photo-video sharing platform recently. Aiman has also the same number of followers.

Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan shared dazzling photo and captioned it simply, “Waiting for 2021” followed by heart emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans of Ayeza dropped lovely comments and flooded the comment section with advance new year wishes.

Some followers also commented that they were keenly waiting for the next projects of their favourite actress in 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry subtly react to their Megxit controversy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry subtly react to their Megxit controversy

Mehwish Hayat confirms hosting 19th Lux Style Awards with Ahmed Ali Butt

Mehwish Hayat confirms hosting 19th Lux Style Awards with Ahmed Ali Butt
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discuss their wedding song in new podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discuss their wedding song in new podcast
Shahbaz Shigri pens down heartfelt note for Aima Baig

Shahbaz Shigri pens down heartfelt note for Aima Baig
Reese Witherspoon says she was ‘flummoxed’ by ex Ryan Phillippe’s pay gap joke

Reese Witherspoon says she was ‘flummoxed’ by ex Ryan Phillippe’s pay gap joke
Paul McCartney tops the charts with new album after 31 years

Paul McCartney tops the charts with new album after 31 years
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik over the moon after first Christmas with daughter

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik over the moon after first Christmas with daughter
Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston are the top Instagram stars of 2020

Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston are the top Instagram stars of 2020

'Love wins:' Harry and Meghan say in 2020 reflections on first podcast

'Love wins:' Harry and Meghan say in 2020 reflections on first podcast
Princess Diana angered Queen Elizabeth for disrespecting royal family heirloom

Princess Diana angered Queen Elizabeth for disrespecting royal family heirloom
Halsey apologises over disturbing photo depicting battle with eating disorder

Halsey apologises over disturbing photo depicting battle with eating disorder
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry quit royal family as they did not wish to fade in the background

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry quit royal family as they did not wish to fade in the background

Latest

view all