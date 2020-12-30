Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani's children to play major role in her wedding to Blake Shelton

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Gwen Stefani's three sons will play a large role in her upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton to make the event unforgettable.

Though wedding plans may still be decided amid ongoing Covid-19 crisis, , but one thing is for certain about that the singer's three sons - Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six - will have a big role in her nuptials.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed: 'Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married,' sources told the site. 'They can't wait to stand by their sides.'

Gwen Stefani shares three children with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. But, Blake has always been mindful about his place in the family, as the singer reportedly made it clear to him that her boys were No. 1 in her life.

More From Entertainment:

Ali Zafar, Aima Baig unveil teaser of their song ‘Ve Mahiya’

Ali Zafar, Aima Baig unveil teaser of their song ‘Ve Mahiya’
Chrissy Teigen touches on her New Year’s resolutions

Chrissy Teigen touches on her New Year’s resolutions
Selena Gomez blasts Facebook for spreading disinformation about COVID-19 vaccine

Selena Gomez blasts Facebook for spreading disinformation about COVID-19 vaccine

BTS ‘Dynamite’ marks 28th win after ‘Music Bank’ announcement

BTS ‘Dynamite’ marks 28th win after ‘Music Bank’ announcement
Ayeza Khan joins Aiman Khan as most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

Ayeza Khan joins Aiman Khan as most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram
Johnny Depp’s career possibly over after libel case defeat

Johnny Depp’s career possibly over after libel case defeat

Prince Harry’s unstable relationships that fell prey to the press

Prince Harry’s unstable relationships that fell prey to the press
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry subtly react to their Megxit controversy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry subtly react to their Megxit controversy

Mehwish Hayat confirms hosting 19th Lux Style Awards with Ahmed Ali Butt

Mehwish Hayat confirms hosting 19th Lux Style Awards with Ahmed Ali Butt
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discuss their wedding song in new podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discuss their wedding song in new podcast
Shahbaz Shigri pens down heartfelt note for Aima Baig

Shahbaz Shigri pens down heartfelt note for Aima Baig
Reese Witherspoon says she was ‘flummoxed’ by ex Ryan Phillippe’s pay gap joke

Reese Witherspoon says she was ‘flummoxed’ by ex Ryan Phillippe’s pay gap joke

Latest

view all