Anushka Sharma opens up about raising her child in the public eye

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma opens up about her thoughts on raising her child in the public eye.

The actress shed light on it all during her interview with Vogue India. There she candidly discussed her parenting decisions regarding her upcoming child and admitted that she “definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye” and “doesn’t plan on engaging their child in social media” either.

Before concluding the actor claimed, “I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”