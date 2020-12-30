Fast And Furious star Tyrese Gibson announces split from wife

Tyrese Gibson, 'Fast And Furious' star, has announced his split from wife Samantha Lee.



Actor and musician Tyrese and his wife shocked fans as they made the decision to separate and divorce.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2017 and they welcomed their daughter Soraya in 2018, announced the news in joint Instagram posts.

They also shared sharing a photo, showing Tyrese kissing Samantha on the cheek alongside a statement about ending their marriage.

"We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives," they wrote.Sharing the details about their shocking decision, the couple wrote: "After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce.

"Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other."

"We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually."

Tyrese added a further comment on Samantha's post, calling her his "forever love" and writing: "My heart is so full because you blessed me with 5 years of magic.... Samantha Gibson, I owe you everything.

Tyrese Gibson and his wife announced split on the eve of new year.