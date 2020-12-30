Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Fast And Furious star Tyrese Gibson announces split from wife

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Tyrese Gibson, 'Fast And Furious' star, has announced his split from wife Samantha Lee.

Actor and musician Tyrese and his wife shocked fans as they made the decision to separate and divorce.

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2017 and they welcomed their daughter Soraya in 2018, announced the news in joint Instagram posts.

They also shared sharing a photo, showing Tyrese kissing Samantha on the cheek alongside a statement about ending their marriage.

"We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives," they wrote.Sharing the details about their shocking decision, the couple wrote: "After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce.

"Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other."

"We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually."

Tyrese added a further comment on Samantha's post, calling her his "forever love" and writing: "My heart is so full because you blessed me with 5 years of magic.... Samantha Gibson, I owe you everything.

Tyrese Gibson and his wife announced  split on the eve of new year.

More From Entertainment:

Chloe Khan looks like Kim Kardashian after face transformation, think fans

Chloe Khan looks like Kim Kardashian after face transformation, think fans
French DJ known for collaboration with Nicki Minaj tells fans to 'get the vaccine'

French DJ known for collaboration with Nicki Minaj tells fans to 'get the vaccine'
Shakira reacts as Burj Khalifa lights up for her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Shakira reacts as Burj Khalifa lights up for her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

BTS’s RM opens up about sharing his ‘true image’ to the world

BTS’s RM opens up about sharing his ‘true image’ to the world
Is Eminem preparing to hit back at Lil Pump with a diss track?

Is Eminem preparing to hit back at Lil Pump with a diss track?
Jessie J wants ‘no sympathy’ after Meniere diagnosis: 'This was no different'

Jessie J wants ‘no sympathy’ after Meniere diagnosis: 'This was no different'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘diversifying’ their guest list for podcast: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘diversifying’ their guest list for podcast: report
Osman becomes Kayi Bey after Ertugrul's death

Osman becomes Kayi Bey after Ertugrul's death
Ertugrul's Aykiz actress releases song and music video

Ertugrul's Aykiz actress releases song and music video

Prince Charles slams ‘past push back’ on climate change discussions: report

Prince Charles slams ‘past push back’ on climate change discussions: report
Chrissy Teigen calls out piercer who botched her nose piercing: ‘It's just a hole’

Chrissy Teigen calls out piercer who botched her nose piercing: ‘It's just a hole’
The Crown:Prince Philip wanted Queen Elizabeth to stop matronizing him

The Crown:Prince Philip wanted Queen Elizabeth to stop matronizing him

Latest

view all