Hollywood
Thursday Dec 31 2020
Nikkie Tutorials reveals why 2020 was a challenging year for her

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Nikkie Tutorials came forth revealing it is not easy for her to talk about her robbery 

YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials said 2020 was a difficult year for her, like many others across the globe.

The beauty guru came forth revealing it is not easy for her to talk about her robbery that took place this year.

Back in August, Nikkie de Jager and fiancé Dylan Drossaers got robbed at gunpoint in their Netherlands home.

In a fan QnA Nikkie recalled the incident as one of the worst things to happen in 2020.

"The robbery was worse," she said. "In that moment, I feared for my life. With the blackmailing, I feared for my career."

"Now I have to keep talking about it. It gets brought up so many times now. I think if you're not in the public eye, you can forget about it faster," she shared.

"Now people are like, 'How are you after the robbery?' People always come from a good place, but it's a lot. For me, the entire experience happens again. It repeats and repeats in my head," Nikkie continued.

