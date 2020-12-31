Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of copying royal relatives with Archie's cameo

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called ‘The Plagerisers [sic]' amid Archie first words on-air

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being blasted for showing off Archie during first-ever podcast for Spotify, just like other royals.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made their podcast debut on Tuesday, had a surprise appearance from their 19-month-old son at the end.

However, some fans are distraught about the young Sussex's cameo, as they slammed Harry and Meghan for using him as an object for publicity.

Reacting to the new episode on Twitter, one angered fan wrote, "For two people who wanted privacy, I find it strange if they are now parading Archie too. Perhaps their idea of privacy is different from mine!"

One fan went as far as to claim that Harry and Meghan would 'become billionaires' by including Archie in their podcast series.

"Of course he 'steals the show' that’s why he is there, to make mommy and daddy millionaire and famous [sic]," they said.

Meanwhile, a third netizen alleged Meghan and Harry of imitating Mike and Zara Tindall, "Yea, and added Archie to copy the Tindalls last week. Remember ‘The Persuaders’... well these two are ‘The Plagerisers [sic]’."