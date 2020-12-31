Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of copying royal relatives with Archie's cameo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called ‘The Plagerisers [sic]' amid Archie first words on-air

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being blasted for showing off Archie during first-ever podcast for Spotify, just like other royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made their podcast debut on Tuesday, had a surprise appearance from their 19-month-old son at the end.

However, some fans are distraught about the young Sussex's cameo, as they slammed Harry and Meghan for using him as an object for publicity.

Reacting to the new episode on Twitter, one angered fan wrote, "For two people who wanted privacy, I find it strange if they are now parading Archie too. Perhaps their idea of privacy is different from mine!"

One fan went as far as to claim that Harry and Meghan would 'become billionaires' by including Archie in their podcast series.

"Of course he 'steals the show' that’s why he is there, to make mommy and daddy millionaire and famous [sic]," they said.

Meanwhile, a third netizen alleged Meghan and Harry of imitating Mike and Zara Tindall, "Yea, and added Archie to copy the Tindalls last week. Remember ‘The Persuaders’... well these two are ‘The Plagerisers [sic]’."

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner and Kylie look stunning as they arrive in Aspen ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

Kendall Jenner and Kylie look stunning as they arrive in Aspen ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations
Chloe Khan looks like Kim Kardashian after face transformation, think fans

Chloe Khan looks like Kim Kardashian after face transformation, think fans
Fast And Furious star Tyrese Gibson announces split from wife

Fast And Furious star Tyrese Gibson announces split from wife
French DJ known for collaboration with Nicki Minaj tells fans to 'get the vaccine'

French DJ known for collaboration with Nicki Minaj tells fans to 'get the vaccine'
Shakira reacts as Burj Khalifa lights up for her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Shakira reacts as Burj Khalifa lights up for her boyfriend Gerard Piqué

BTS’s RM opens up about sharing his ‘true image’ to the world

BTS’s RM opens up about sharing his ‘true image’ to the world
Is Eminem preparing to hit back at Lil Pump with a diss track?

Is Eminem preparing to hit back at Lil Pump with a diss track?
Jessie J wants ‘no sympathy’ after Meniere diagnosis: 'This was no different'

Jessie J wants ‘no sympathy’ after Meniere diagnosis: 'This was no different'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘diversifying’ their guest list for podcast: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘diversifying’ their guest list for podcast: report
Osman becomes Kayi Bey after Ertugrul's death

Osman becomes Kayi Bey after Ertugrul's death
Ertugrul's Aykiz actress releases song and music video

Ertugrul's Aykiz actress releases song and music video

Prince Charles slams ‘past push back’ on climate change discussions: report

Prince Charles slams ‘past push back’ on climate change discussions: report

Latest

view all