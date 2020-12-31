Can't connect right now! retry
Ellen DeGeneres related to Queen Elizabeth: Comedienne shares link through King Edward

Ellen DeGeneres also related to Kate Middleton: DNA charts reveal they are indeed cousins

Who knew Ellen DeGeneres will one day come to know she is related to the Queen of England!

The talk show host is Queen Elizabeth's 19th cousin, twice removed, through King Edward III.

Not only this, Ellen is also related to the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and while this may come as a shock to everyone, their DNA charts have revealed that the two extremely famous women are indeed cousins.

The bombshell information first came in 2018 when Ellen said, "She refuses to admit it and I don’t know why. But I am going to be at Wimbledon and if my cousin Kate is there I’m going to bring the DNA chart with me.”

The claim has been substantiated by an ancestral tracing company in Boston, which found out that Kate and Ellen are related through Sir Thomas Fairfax and his wife, Agnes Gascoigne, who lived in England in the early 1500s.

“Kate Middleton and I are distant cousins and I don’t know if she thinks I’m joking, but I’m going to confront her," said the American talk show host.

