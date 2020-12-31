Maryam, Bilawal to hold important discussions before PDM meeting in Lahore

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz at an event. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders are scheduled to hold important consultations on Friday (tomorrow) at the residence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, The News reported on Thursday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is reportedly arriving in Lahore today and will have a meeting with PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz before the PDM meeting, sources said.



Well-placed sources told the publication that the PML-N supremo and former President Asif Ali Zardari will address the PDM summit via video link.

The meeting is expected to be a full house affair as Bilawal Bhutto will be attending it to put up the decisions of his party’s Central Executive Council taken previously.



Former prime minister and Secretary-General of the PDM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will attend the discussion through a video link as he is in presently Washington to attend his seriously ailing sister and brother-in-law.



According to the news report, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari will likely have serious consultations today in light of meeting held between JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday.

The sources further revealed that the PDM leaders will take major decisions and finalise a long-term strategy to oust the incumbent government for which all the Opposition parties are united.



The sources recalled that another proposal pertaining to the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will also be on the table for discussion. The PPP is bringing the proposal.