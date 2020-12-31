Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor credits Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur for making 2020 bearable

As the year draws to an end many celebrities are taking to their social media to share their few cents on the turbulent year 2020.

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan too shared a few words on her Instagram along with a few adorable photos.

Speaking of her experience she credited her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan for being her support system throughout. 

The actress also voiced her hope for the new year to be more positive.

"Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture. 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us," the caption read. 

Take a look: 




Anushka Sharma shares her apprehensions about raising her kid in the public eye

Alia Bhatt ups the glam quotient as she bids adieu to 2020 in style

Anushka Sharma opens up about parenting duty divisions: ‘We don’t want to raise brats’

Anushka Sharma opens up about raising her child in the public eye

No, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not getting engaged in Ranthambore

Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film next?

Parineeti Chopra takes a trip down memory lane with cute childhood photo on her mom’s birthday

Neetu Kapoor opens up about losing Rishi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan opens up on when she would like to lead solo in a film

Sara Ali Khan's advice for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan ahead of his Bollywood debut

Irrfan Khan's last film to release in 2021

Farah Khan's Instagram, Twitter accounts hacked

