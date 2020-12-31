Kareena Kapoor credits Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur for making 2020 bearable

As the year draws to an end many celebrities are taking to their social media to share their few cents on the turbulent year 2020.

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan too shared a few words on her Instagram along with a few adorable photos.

Speaking of her experience she credited her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan for being her support system throughout.

The actress also voiced her hope for the new year to be more positive.

"Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture. 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us," the caption read.

