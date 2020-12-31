Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 31 2020
Fans think Eminem looks weird in latest interview

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Marshall Mathers aka Eminem sat for an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music days after the rapper released his surprise album titled "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

On Wednesday, Em shared a clip of the interview on his Instagram account where thousands of fans reacted to his candid talk.

"How do I not play myself in front of one of my favorite rappers of all time," Em says at the start of the clip as he showers praises on Anthony Criss, better known by his stage name Treach.

Talking about one of Treach's songs, Slim Shady said: "Drake has played him".

While most of the fans praised him and called him goat (greatest of all time) others wrote funny comments about his appearance in the comments section.

"Hate to be that guy. but the beard is getting a lil weird . may be you should give it a trim (sic)," said a user.

Another said, "This is the most hair I have seen on Em's hair lol."


