'Deadline for resignations ends at 12 midnight': Shibli reminds Opposition

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday sought to remind the Opposition that today is their self-appointed "deadline" for lawmakers to hand in their resignations to parliament.

"Today is December 31. The deadline for resignations ends at 12 midnight," he wrote.

Read more: PDM chief Fazl asks Opposition lawmakers to hand in resignations to party heads by Dec 31

He noted that "the two N-League Members of the Assembly who had submitted resignations to the National Speaker backed out as soon as they were called to verify them".



Shibli also posted a series of tweets recapping a tumultuous year for the government.

'Pakistan tackled difficult year well under Imran Khan's leadership'



The information minister said 2020 was a difficult year across the globe. He said the coronavirus pandemic brought the health systems of the world to their knees and destroyed economies.

"Under Imran Khan's leadership, Pakistan emerged from the challenge [better than many]. We accorded importance to both health and the economy," he said.

Where one ends up depends upon how one copes with the high and low points: PM Imran Khan's wise words of wisdom

He added that the "smart lockdown" strategy employed by Pakistan was praised internationally.



Start of a new year



Faraz said that PM Imran Khan, with his "bold decisions", has set Pakistan on the right track for economic recovery and progress.

He said in January, with the start of a new year, a new phase of the struggle to help people out of the many problems they are in, will begin.

"All our decisions and policies are made with the people in mind," the minister said.

'Opposition doesn't have the guts to announce PDM's end'

