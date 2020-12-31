'Deadline for resignations ends at 12 midnight': Shibli reminds Opposition

Thursday Dec 31, 2020
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday sought to remind the Opposition that today is their self-appointed "deadline" for lawmakers to hand in their resignations to parliament.
"Today is December 31. The deadline for resignations ends at 12 midnight," he wrote.
He noted that "the two N-League Members of the Assembly who had submitted resignations to the National Speaker backed out as soon as they were called to verify them".
Shibli also posted a series of tweets recapping a tumultuous year for the government.
The information minister said 2020 was a difficult year across the globe. He said the coronavirus pandemic brought the health systems of the world to their knees and destroyed economies.
"Under Imran Khan's leadership, Pakistan emerged from the challenge [better than many]. We accorded importance to both health and the economy," he said.
He added that the "smart lockdown" strategy employed by Pakistan was praised internationally.
Faraz said that PM Imran Khan, with his "bold decisions", has set Pakistan on the right track for economic recovery and progress.
He said in January, with the start of a new year, a new phase of the struggle to help people out of the many problems they are in, will begin.
"All our decisions and policies are made with the people in mind," the minister said.
He said in the year 2020, the Opposition's "non-democratic tactics" resulted in them getting "knocked out".
Faraz said the Opposition alliance (Pakistan Democratic Movement) that had been formed to "topple the government" had to be "sacrificed" for the parties "to further their own interests, viewpoints and ideologies".
"If they had the guts, they would have announced the end of PDM after PPP's decision," the minister said, referring to reports that the party's Central Executive Committee favours running for Senate elections versus handing in resignations.
