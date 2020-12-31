Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Christmas card picked apart by experts: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card has recently been analyzed at length by body language experts.

All observations regarding the couple’s body language was brought forward by body language expert Judi James.

She touched on the couple’s sub-conscious behavioral cues during her interview with Fabulous.

There she was quoted saying, “This digitalised picture seems to glorify the Enid Blyton-style childhoods of vintage storybooks, suggesting a very besotted-looking Harry and Meghan are set on creating a look of idyllic, rustic intimacy rather than posing up the garden in their multi-million dollar mansion.”

“There is a suggestion from the pose that Meghan wants to contain and protect her precious family unit. Harry sits inside the tiny playhouse here, holding his face close to Archie’s and grinning at his son, who he holds with both hands.”

“It is Meghan who sits cross-legged outside on the doorstep, looking very much as though she is guarding her two boys with the help of her dogs Oz and Guy.”