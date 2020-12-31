Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 31 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for 'risking mockery' in podcast: report

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently been lauded by experts for their continued efforts in risking possible mockery, in favor of ‘sincere’ content for their podcast.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Richard Fitzwillaims during his interview with Express.

There he was quoted saying, "Harry and Meghan’s deal with Spotify to make podcasts featuring interviews with guests of their choice is likely to have a considerable global reach.”

"Their first broadcast, a Holiday Special, will be memorable for featuring Archie at the end of the 34-minute broadcast. He wished listeners a happy New Year. It was a surprise moment and great fun!"

The expert also emphasized upon the couple’s desire to center each podcast episode on ‘positivity.’

"This podcast emphasized their links with celebrity, as it featured Elton John, James Corden and Deepak Chopra along with other guests who had recorded audio diaries and we heard of experiences during the pandemic as well as a positive spin on what might emerge from it.”

"The emphasis is relentlessly on positivity and on 'the power of connection' and both Harry and Meghan stressed the power of love which they assured us would prevail."

