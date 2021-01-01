47% Pakistanis hopeful 2021 will be a better year

Students from the University of Karachi celebrating a day ahead of Independence Day, in Karachi, on August 13, 2018. — AFP/File

A new survey by Gallup Pakistan has revealed that 47% Pakistanis are hopeful that 2021 will be a better year than 2020.

Of the remaining, 30% expressed feelings of disappointment ahead of the new year, 13% were of the view there will not be any improvement in the way things are, while 10% chose not to answer the question.



The net score of optimism recorded was 17%.



More than 1,000 people from all over the country participated in the survey which was conducted between October 9 and November 2, 2020 in association with Jang-Geo News Polls.

Pakistanis compared to people from 46 other countries

Gallup Pakistan also compared the opinion of Pakistanis with the opinion of people in 46 other countries.

Results showed that 43% of the world's people are optimistic about the future, 24% are disappointed, 26% think "in between", while 7% did not answer this question.

Net score of optimism across various party tenures

