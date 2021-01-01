47% Pakistanis hopeful 2021 will be a better year

Friday Jan 01, 2021
A new survey by Gallup Pakistan has revealed that 47% Pakistanis are hopeful that 2021 will be a better year than 2020.
Of the remaining, 30% expressed feelings of disappointment ahead of the new year, 13% were of the view there will not be any improvement in the way things are, while 10% chose not to answer the question.
The net score of optimism recorded was 17%.
More than 1,000 people from all over the country participated in the survey which was conducted between October 9 and November 2, 2020 in association with Jang-Geo News Polls.
Gallup Pakistan also compared the opinion of Pakistanis with the opinion of people in 46 other countries.
Results showed that 43% of the world's people are optimistic about the future, 24% are disappointed, 26% think "in between", while 7% did not answer this question.
According to the survey, the net score of optimism among Pakistanis has fluctuated significantly in the last 30 years.
When the PPP government came to power in 2008, it was recorded at a 30-year low of -31%.
In 2013, in the first six months of PML-N coming to power, it was recorded at 11% and in 2014 it went up to the highest level of 61% before it started declining again.
After the 2018 elections, when PTI came into power, the net score of optimism went up to 37%. But in 2019, it came down to 14%. In 2020, despite the outbreak of coronavirus, the net score of optimism was recorded at 17%.
Looking at other countries in the region, 68% in India expect future improvement, compared to 31% in Afghanistan.
In Gallup's Hope Index, Nigeria topped the list of the world's five most hopeful countries with a net score of 69%. Indonesia came in fifth with 66%, Azerbaijan stood at 65%, Vietnam 59% and Kyrgyzstan 58%.
The most pessimism about the future came from Italy, where the net score was -43%. Similarly, the rate was -34% in Hong Kong, -32% in Poland, -32% in Bulgaria and -22% in South Korea.